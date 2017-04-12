Teenager arrested after gunfire reported at Oceanfront

GFX GUN GENERIC.png (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a teenager after they received a call about gunfire at the Oceanfront Monday night.

Emergency dispatchers received a report about gunshots near 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 7:40 p.m. When officers go to the area, they saw a number of people running.

They recovered shell casings and a gun, and they detained several people.

“I saw people scattering all over the place, running, taking cover and everything," said Teirnan Kelly, who works near the spot where the shooting took place. “You hardly see violence like this until Beach Week in two weeks...nothing but chaos.”

The teenager whom police arrested faces charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by Someone Underage.

Police told 13News Now they will ramp up their presence at the Oceanfront starting Memorial Day Weekend as they do every year for the tourist season.

