Thousands in Va. Beach lose power during bitter morning cold

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Repairs are underway following a power outage in the Bow Creek area of Virginia Beach, according to Dominion Energy.

The outage, which happened shortly before 2 a.m., left 3,000 customers in the dark on a very bitter night. A spokesperson said the outage was due to equipment failure.

Power is being restored in increments, and Dominion said if people with power limit their usage, the entire process will speed up.

As of 8:30 a.m., 3,368 customers were still without power in the city.

Dominion hopes to have power fully restored by noon.

