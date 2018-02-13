Three taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Va. Beach

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash shortly after noon Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

The accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Opal Avenue.

One of the vehicles overturned, and the driver had to be cut out to be freed. That person and two others were transported to area hospitals. Virginia Beach EMS said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The accident scene has since been cleared.

