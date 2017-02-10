TODAY: Va. Beach Krispy Kreme reopens, aims to help homeless vets

In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Come have a tasty doughnut, and you'll help out a great cause.

Late last year, the Krispy Kreme located at 4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard closed for remodeling. The doughnut shop is slated to reopen on Friday, February 10 at 4 p.m.

If 1,000 guests patronize the store this weekend, Krispy Kreme says it will make a donation to VetsHouse Inc., a Virginia Beach non-profit charity that helps homeless veterans in Hampton Roads.

The first 250 guests on Saturday will also receive a free mug.

Since 1992, the non profit, 501-c-3 VetsHouse has helped more than 700 veterans; 71 percent have successfully completed the 12-month program.

