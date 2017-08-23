Fatal crash investigated in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A fatal traffic accident led to major traffic delays in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.
Southbound Oceana Boulevard was closed between Potters Road and Bells Road for more than an hour on Wednesday. All lanes were reopened at about 5:15 p.m.
There's no word on the identity of the person killed, or what led to the crash.
