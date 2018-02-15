Traffic Alert: Fatal crash in Virginia Beach

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard. As of 11:30, Oceana Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bells Road to the s-curve near Louisa Avenue.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area.

