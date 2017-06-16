Traffic Alert: Nightly closures of the Lesner Bridge

Traffic along the under-construction Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- There's going to be a big road closure heading into next week.

Virginia Beach Public Works will shut down the Lesner Bridge over the nights of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between midnight and 4 a.m. The closure is part of the ongoing construction project.

That means if you need to get around, you're going to have to take Independence Boulevard and North Great Neck Road down to Virginia Beach Boulevard, and go around.

