TRAFFIC ALERT: North Landing Bridge closed indefinitely

Staff , WVEC 3:53 PM. EST February 12, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The North Landing Bridge is closed indefinitely due to a mechanical issue.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the closure shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. 

