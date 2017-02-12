Close TRAFFIC ALERT: North Landing Bridge closed indefinitely Staff , WVEC 3:53 PM. EST February 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The North Landing Bridge is closed indefinitely due to a mechanical issue.Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the closure shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. (© 2017 WVEC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family mourns truck driver Truck driver identified in deadly crash Kindergartner dies from flu complications Raw Video: Tractor Trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tattooed sex offender captured Stopping migraines before they start Police find missing 10-year-old girl Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window Raw Video: Tractor Trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 13News Now at Daybreak weather, Feb. 12 More Stories 13News Now mourns passing of Velma Scaife Feb 12, 2017, 2:37 p.m. Possible record breaking heat Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m. Norfolk police searching for missing elderly man Feb 12, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
