Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The North Landing Bridge was temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the closure shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The bridge has since reopened.

*UPDATE* North Landing Bridge has re-opened. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 12, 2017

(© 2017 WVEC)