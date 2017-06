(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Things should get back to normal at Virginia Beach Town Center, after a fire led to evacuations on Saturday night.

Authorities say a transformer caught on fire just before 6 p.m. behind Pebroke Mall. The fire caused alarms to go off nearby at restaurants, which led to building evacuations.

No one was hurt.

