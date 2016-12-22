WVEC
Truck catches fire on Seahawk Circle in Virginia Beach

Firefighters put out truck fire

Staff , WVEC 7:32 AM. EST December 22, 2016

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck caught fire Thursday morning in the 800 block of Seahawk Circle.

According to Virginia Beach Dispatch, the fire was reported at 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no reports of injuries.


