Close Truck catches fire on Seahawk Circle in Virginia Beach Firefighters put out truck fire Staff , WVEC 7:32 AM. EST December 22, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck caught fire Thursday morning in the 800 block of Seahawk Circle.According to Virginia Beach Dispatch, the fire was reported at 5:30 a.m.The cause of the fire is unknown.There are no reports of injuries. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS USS George Washington gets massive overhaul Child in critical condition after fall Family: homeowner killed during home invasion Two men found dead inside home VDOT lets students paint snowplows FBI: Suffolk man linked to ISIS in custody Child falls from roof in Virginia Beach Search for missing ex-soldier Firefighters put out truck fire 20 years since death of baby girl More Stories Feds: Man from Suffolk tried to help Islamic State… Dec 22, 2016, 12:05 p.m. Three teens facing multiple charges for Pasquotank… Dec 22, 2016, 9:08 a.m. Noticeably Milder Today Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs