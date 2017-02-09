Firefighters respond to the 2400 block of Marsh Creek Court in Virginia Beach on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire caused significant damage to two condominiums Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Fire units were called to the 2400 block of Marsh Creek around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of an active fire. Crews arrived and had the flames extinguished in about 10 minutes.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, one person was home in each unit at the time of the fire, which caused heavy damage around a chimney and attic of one of the units. No one was injured.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

PHOTOS: Two condominiums damaged in Virginia Beach fire

(© 2017 WVEC)