Picture courtesy VBFD (Photo: Rayford Smith, Copyright@2017)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A mobile home in Virginia Beach is a total loss, and its two residents are displaced on Wednesday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called out to the 2400 block of Oconee Avenue around 8:43 a.m. after neighbors called in the fire. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

It took a little more than 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was injured, but the occupants, an adult man and a teenager were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire was contained to the single mobile home, although a neighboring unit sustained some heat damage.

Virginia Beach Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PHOTOS: Two displaced after fire destroys Va. Beach mobile home

© 2018 WVEC-TV