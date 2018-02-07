Two displaced after fire destroys Va. Beach mobile home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A mobile home in Virginia Beach is a total loss, and its two residents are displaced on Wednesday.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called out to the 2400 block of Oconee Avenue around 8:43 a.m. after neighbors called in the fire. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.
It took a little more than 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was injured, but the occupants, an adult man and a teenager were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The fire was contained to the single mobile home, although a neighboring unit sustained some heat damage.
Virginia Beach Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
