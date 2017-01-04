Two men arrested for series of cell phone store robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police in Virginia Beach say they have arrested the suspects involved in a string of robberies that targeted cellular phone stores.
The arrests came Tuesday afternoon, following yet another robbery. Police say that at about 4:41 p.m., a man entered the Cricket Wireless in the 2000 block of South Independence Boulevard, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the store and into an awaiting vehicle.
After the robbery was reported, a Virginia Beach police officer recognized the suspect vehicle from a previous encounter. With the help of Norfolk Police, Virginia Beach detectives were able to identify and arrest the two suspects.
Arrested are 22-year-old Brandon Ricardo Setzer, and 22-year-old Jesse Qushawn Bray, both of Norfolk. Setzer is charged with Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Robbery, while Bray is charged with 8 counts of Robbery, 8 counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Attempt to Commit a Non-Capital Offense, Abduction, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the following robberies in Virginia Beach:
- 1/3/17, 4:41 p.m., at Cricket Wireless, 2088 S. Independence Boulevard
- 1/2/17, 2:24 p.m., Metro PCS, 5033 Virginia Beach Boulevard
- 1/2/16, 2:48 p.m., Metro PCS, 4876 Princess Anne Road
- 12/31/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 6661 Indian River Road
- 12/30/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 2104 Pleasure House Road
- 12/16/2016, 4:30 p.m., Boost Mobile, 649 Newtown Road
- 12/16/2016, 7:20 p.m., Citgo, 5820 Northampton Boulevard
- 12/16/16, 7:30 p.m., 7:28 p.m., 5650 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
