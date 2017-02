Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were on the scene of a convenience store robbery Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn with the Virginia Beach Police Department said two armed men went into the Miller Mart at 2530 Lynnhaven Parkway around 3:45 a.m.

They took the money that was in the cash register and left.

No one was hurt.

(© 2017 WVEC)