UPDATE: Dolphin seen stranded in Va. Beach deceased

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - A dolphin reportedly stuck in icy waters in Wolfsnare Creek near Bay Island in Virginia Beach was found dead on Sunday.

A Facebook post by user Paul Holley shows photos and a video taken from a distance that appeared to be a dolphin partially out of the water.

The Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Team was notified, but Aquarium spokesperson Matt Klepeisz told us: "After speaking with our Stranding Response Program Coordinator, and according to two callers, it appears that this animal is deceased.

"Due to current conditions, it is unsafe for our team to respond immediately, but we are actively planning for the next available safe response time. "

