Va. Beach announces closings and cancellations for Sunday

Virginia Beach, VA – Jan. 6, 2018 – The City of Virginia Beach is now under modified operations, while recovery services continue in the aftermath of Winter Storm Grayson.

Openings for Sunday, Jan. 7:

· Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

· The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center will be open regular operating hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday and Monday, although no boat trips will be operating on Sunday.

· Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open regular hours.

· Virginia Beach History Museums remain closed in January.

· Parks & Recreation will be operating on the following schedule on Sunday, Jan. 7:

o All seven Recreation Centers will be open normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pools will be open and schedules can be found on VBgov.com/swim. Regularly scheduled programming is also set to resume, including group fitness classes and swim lessons.

o Park facilities, except Mount Trashmore, will also be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mount Trashmore will remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 9. Please note that all amenities may not be available at each site, and parking is extremely limited as lots have not been fully cleared at this time. Those venturing to the parks should exercise extreme caution and use their best judgment.

· Virginia Beach Public Library - On Sunday, Jan. 7, Central, Kempsville and Princess Anne will open per their usual Sunday hours from 1 to 5 p.m. The TCC/City Joint-Use Library will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 8 at noon. Dates for library items due and hold expirations falling between Jan. 4 - 7 have been extended to Monday, Jan. 8.

· The main Visitor Information Center will be open on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Chesapeake Bay Center location will remain closed and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 8.

· Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office inmate visitation plans to resume on Sunday, Jan. 7

· All City parking garages (oceanfront and Town Center) are open.

Closings and Cancellations:

· The Sandler Center Box Office will remain closed on Sunday, will reopen on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

· Mount Trashmore will remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Waste and recyclables collections:

· Resume normal curbside trash and recycling cart collections on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

· No yard debris collection for the week of Jan. 8.

· Residents whose trash service was affected by the storm will have their carts and any extra bags collected on their normal collection day. Because these bags will be collected manually we are asking residents to help us ensure our crews safety by doing the following:

o Do not block automated containers: Leave 3 feet of space around bags.

o Heavy duty trash bags are highly recommended.

o Do not overload bags. No sharp objects such as needles, glass or sharp metal in bags.

o Do not set out bags earlier than necessary.

· Recycling collections will follow the normal schedule.

· Visit https://www.vbgov.com/wastemgt and enter a home address into the collection lookup tool to confirm collection schedules.

· The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Homeless Shelter

The Lighthouse Day Support Services Center, 825 18th St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Shelter information for tonight and Sunday night:

Overnight shelter for adults experiencing homelessness is available through the city's Winter Shelter program. The program provides homeless individuals with a place to sleep each night at various faith organizations throughout Virginia Beach. Homeless adults in need of overnight shelter need to check in at the Lighthouse Day Support Services Center, 825 18th St., between 5 and 7 p.m. each night. Transportation is provided from the Lighthouse Center to the shelter site. Each individual is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat on the bus or on their lap. Participants are picked up from the shelter site and dropped off at the Lighthouse Center the following morning.



Families with children experiencing homelessness or who are at-risk should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932.

We will keep you informed. Please follow the latest information on Facebook and Twitter twitter.com/cityofvabeach, or call VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311 within the city limits, or visit VBgov.com for online assistance. Winter storm emergency preparedness information and all news releases are available atvbgov.com/residents/emergency-preparedness/Pages/winter-storm.aspx. Look for the hashtag #GraysonVB on social media. Please remember to call 911 for true emergencies only. For other inquiries 24/7, please call 385-5000 for non-emergencies and 311 for City information.

