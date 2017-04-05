Va. Beach city council calls for budget accountability

HRT bus (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach City Council is echoing Norfolk's call for accountability at Hampton Roads Transit after the agency went over budget.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, Councilman Jim Wood, who is the council's liaison for transportation issues, said he's confident there would be 'personnel changes' at HRT.

The agency missed last year's budget by more than $5 million. Virginia Beach is on the hook for $1.6 million of that, while Norfolk will cover $2 million.

The rest will be divided between the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

