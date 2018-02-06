Va. Beach City Council reviews sports center proposals

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach's city council will review the top proposals to build a sports center at the Oceanfront.

Tuesday night's meeting will also be the public's first chance to comment on the plans.

The multi-million dollar indoor facility would be built on 19th Street, not far from the Convention Center. It a part of the city’s overall entertainment district plan and a goal to make the area more competitive.

The City wants the sports facility to have basketball courts, volleyball courts, and bleachers for at least 3,000 people. Leaders are looking to attract out-of-market business and also allow fitness activities for people who live in the area.

We reached out to the city a spokeswoman, who said council has already been briefed on three proposals that are on the table.

The public will get to see the proposals and weigh in as well at city council's meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal on February 20.

Va. Beach Sports Center - City Manager's presentation by 13News Now on Scribd

