Va. Beach city leaders consider buying more snow plows

(Photo: Thinkstock, VioNet)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An army of three dozen plows fought to keep the streets of Virginia Beach clear after last week's winter storm dumped several inches of snow across Hampton Roads.

But some in city government say that's just not enough! They're calling for more plows to help cover the 900 miles of roadway the city is responsible for.

See Also: Neighborhood roads in Virginia Beach still treacherous

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, City Manager Dave Hansen sent an email to council members this past weekend suggesting that the city might want to consider it.

"If we had enough snow plows to take care of every street in Virginia Beach -- every road, every street, every neighborhood -- we'd need about 300 plows," said Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works.

How many does the city currently own?

"Right now, we got 35," Lankford said.

More: Snow removal plans across Hampton Roads

© 2018 WVEC-TV