Va. Beach Confederate monument in the spotlight

The Confederate monument that sits outside the old Princess Anne County courthouse in Virginia Beach. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to meet September 6 for a general meeting. One agenda item of concern is discussing the future of the Princess Anne County Confederate Monument.

Last month, people gathered outside the old Princess Anne County Courthouse Confederate monument arguing for and against it being moved. The 27-foot monument has stood near the old Princess Anne County Courthouse since the early 1900s.

The Progressive Democrats of America want the monument moved, but some said the statue should be left alone.

The Historic Preservation Commission is made up of about a dozen residents who have an interest in the preservation of Virginia Beach’s historic buildings and sites. The Commission was established by City Council in 2008 as an advisory body on issues related to the preservation of historic buildings, structures and sites located in the City of Virginia Beach. Many of the members bring with them expertise in the fields of architecture, archaeology and history.

The Historic Preservation Commission is supported by the Department of Planning. This Wednesday, the Historic Preservation Commission said they will take this issue regarding the future of the Princess Anne County Confederate Monument. The public is invited to give their feedback. After that meeting, the commission could make a recommendation to the city council.

In order to ensure that they can accommodate an estimated crowd, the location for the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission’s September 6 meeting, will be at 5 p.m. at the following location:



Virginia Beach Convention Center

1000 19th Street

Suite 1 (second floor)

