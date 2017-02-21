Va. Beach Council discusses repealing light rail tax

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach voters had their say, and now a councilman wants the city to stop collecting money for a rejected light rail plan.
Back in November, voters turned down a plan to extend the light rail from Newtown Road in Norfolk to Town Center.
But according to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, Virginia Beach taxpayers continue to shell out money for the train.
How much money are we talking? The city implemented a 1.8 cent real estate tax increase back in 2015 to pay for the project.
That means if you live in Virginia Beach and have a home worth $250,000, you have been paying $45 for light rail for the past two years.
Now Councilman John Moss is working to repeal that tax. It's a move that could take several months to complete.
We're also waiting to hear what would happen to the $30 million already raised.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs