Va. Beach Council discusses repealing light rail tax

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach voters had their say, and now a councilman wants the city to stop collecting money for a rejected light rail plan.

Back in November, voters turned down a plan to extend the light rail from Newtown Road in Norfolk to Town Center.

But according to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, Virginia Beach taxpayers continue to shell out money for the train.

How much money are we talking? The city implemented a 1.8 cent real estate tax increase back in 2015 to pay for the project.

That means if you live in Virginia Beach and have a home worth $250,000, you have been paying $45 for light rail for the past two years.

Now Councilman John Moss is working to repeal that tax. It's a move that could take several months to complete.

We're also waiting to hear what would happen to the $30 million already raised.

