the tide light rail car close.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach City Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss a number of topics.

The Council is expected to authorize $20 million to repay grants for the now-defunct light rail project. Those grants were intended to acquire the former Norfolk Southern right-of-way.

Council will also review changes to polling sites in the city.

