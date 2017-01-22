Va. Beach Fire Department trying to locate homeowners after fire

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The fire department is trying to locate the owners of a home that was on fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home located in the 2400 block of Rockwater Circle just after 10 a.m.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the second floor of the home. It took firefighters roughly 50 minutes to put out the fire completely.

One firefighter was injured but is expected to be okay.

No one was inside the house at the time and there were no pets present. Investigators are still trying to locate the residents as they have not yet returned home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

