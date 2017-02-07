Va. Beach Krispy Kreme reopening, aims to help homeless vets

In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Come have a tasty doughnut, and you'll help out a great cause.

Late last year, the Krispy Kreme located at 4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard closed for remodeling. The doughnut shop is now slated to reopen on Friday, February 10.

If 1,000 guests patronize the store between February 10 and 12, Krispy Kreme says it will make a donation to VetsHouse Inc., a Virginia Beach non-profit charity that helps homeless veterans in Hampton Roads.

Since 1992, the non profit, 501-c-3 VetsHouse has helped more than 700 veterans; 71 percent have successfully completed the 12-month program.

