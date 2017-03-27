Va. Beach man accidentally shoots himself, child while cleaning gun

Close-Up of Gun on the Ground (Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities tell us a man shot himself and a child as he was cleaning his gun Sunday night in a Virginia Beach home.

Dispatchers tell us they received a call about a gunshot wound at a home in the 3700 block of Landstown Rd.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and were advised that a juvenile had also been taken to the hospital.

Investigators learned that the man was cleaning the firearm when it accidentally discharged, injuring himself and the juvenile victim.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The man, 50-year-old Matthew Stevenson, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

