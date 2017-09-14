Va. Beach man accused of shooting dog twice, burning it alive

(Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man facing animal cruelty and arson charges after his dog was found dead by firefighters heads to trial in December.

Virginia Beach fire crews responded to a fire at a home located in the 2000 block of Princess Anne Road just after 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Art Kohn, the spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department, tells 13News Now that the investigation revealed that Luke Alvarado Hill, 28, shot his 7-year-old pet brindle pit bull twice, then set his detached garage on fire with the dog inside.

A necropsy performed on the dog showed that the pit bull survived the shots, but died during the fire.

Hill originally was charged with one felony count of animal cruelty, and several counts of arson, but four counts of arson were dropped.

His trial is set for Dec. 13.

