Va. Beach mom and kids missing, police investigate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach mother Monica Bogart Lamping and her two children are still missing. They mysteriously vanished after their home caught fire over the weekend. Sheila Bogart, Monica’s mother, said it's unlike her daughter to not call someone and let them know where she is.

“We had texted with Monica the day before as we always do: me, my husband, and her best friend. She had sent text messages back and forth,” said Bogart.

Bogart said the last time she heard from Monica was last Friday. On Sunday morning she received a call from Virginia Beach Fire Department, telling her Monica’s home off of Sullivan Boulevard was destroyed by a fire.

Two pets were killed. Fire investigators say a space heater is what caused the fire.

“Our first thoughts on Sunday morning was hopefully she had just stayed at [her best friend] Anne's house, because we knew the kids had been with Anne and that she was with Anne. But Anne confirmed that she picked them up and that she said that she was going home and she had several text messages from her that evening from 6:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. that night, traded text messages back and forth with her. And then at that point, we don't know what happened after that,” said Bogart.

Virginia Beach police told 13News Now they are investigating Monica and her children’s disappearance as a missing person’s case.

If you know any information, the family asks you to call police.

