Va. Beach offers free opioid overdose and Naloxone training course

A pharmacist holds a box of the overdose antidote Naloxone Hydrochloride. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The city of Virginia Beach is offering a free training course for people to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency.

Medical Services professionals will teach you how to administer a prescription medication called Naloxone.

The first "REVIVE! Lay Rescuer Training" course will be Tuesday, January 16 at 291 Independence Blvd., Pembroke 4, 1st Floor Conference Room, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is mandatory. To register, call (757) 385-0800.

All other course dates are scheduled to be at the EMS Training Center, 4160 Virginia Beach Blvd., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those dates are as follows:

February 20

March 20

April 17

May 15

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

© 2017 WVEC-TV