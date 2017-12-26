Va. Beach offers free opioid overdose and Naloxone training course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The city of Virginia Beach is offering a free training course for people to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency.
Medical Services professionals will teach you how to administer a prescription medication called Naloxone.
The first "REVIVE! Lay Rescuer Training" course will be Tuesday, January 16 at 291 Independence Blvd., Pembroke 4, 1st Floor Conference Room, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Space is limited and registration is mandatory. To register, call (757) 385-0800.
All other course dates are scheduled to be at the EMS Training Center, 4160 Virginia Beach Blvd., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those dates are as follows:
- February 20
- March 20
- April 17
- May 15
- June 19
- July 17
- August 21
- September 18
- October 16
