Va. Beach offers free opioid overdose and Naloxone training course

Staff , WVEC 12:44 PM. EST December 26, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The city of Virginia Beach is offering a free training course for people to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency.

Medical Services professionals will teach you how to administer a prescription medication called Naloxone.

The first "REVIVE! Lay Rescuer Training" course will be Tuesday, January 16 at 291 Independence Blvd., Pembroke 4, 1st Floor Conference Room, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.  

Space is limited and registration is mandatory. To register, call (757) 385-0800.

All other course dates are scheduled to be at the EMS Training Center, 4160 Virginia Beach Blvd., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those dates are as follows:

  • February 20
  • March 20
  • April 17
  • May 15 
  • June 19
  • July 17
  • August 21
  • September 18
  • October 16

