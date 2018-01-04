Va. Beach opens Landstown High School as emergency shelter

Photo taken during winter storm on January 4, 2018 (Photo: 13News Now viewer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If anyone has lost power due to the winter storm that's barreling through Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach has set up an area high school as an emergency shelter.

In total, more than 30,000 people are without power through the seven cities.

The city of Virginia Beach has opened up Landstown High School located at 2001 Concert Dr. as a shelter for those who need it.

City officials encourage people to bring blankets, extra clothes, food and other supplies.

Click here to learn more about emergency shelters in Virginia Beach.

