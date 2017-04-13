Va. Beach Police Department mourning loss of one of their own

Community Service Officer (CSO) Wesley K. Stewart (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of Community Service Officer (CSO) Wesley 'Wes' K. Stewart.

Stewart, a retired Master Police Officer, passed away suddenly when he suffered a medical emergency after helping a citizen change a flat tire.

Stewart joined the Virginia Beach Police Department on February 1, 1979 and served for 32 years before retiring on January 31, 2011.

During his service, Stewart served the Virginia Beach community in various units including uniform patrol at the 2nd Precinct, a detective in the Special Investigations and a Mounted Patrol Officer with Special Operations.

Stewart returned to the Virginia Beach Police Department as a Community Service Officer in July 2016.

Additionally, Stewart served our country for 30 years as a reservist with the Army National Guard, before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. Stewart has been deployed numerous times to Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

During his years of service, Stewart received two Bronze Stars.

"This is a loss for not only our department, but for the entire community, as Wes spent his life fulfilling a desire to help others," wrote MPO Linda Kuehn, on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The funeral is set for Saturday, April 15.

