Va. Beach police seek witnesses of hit and run crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are asking witnesses of a serious hit and run crash to come forward.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on January 1 at the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road.

Police say it was a two car accident that involved a white Dodge Durango and a gray Ford Focus. The driver of the Durango reportedly ran away from the scene, while the driver of the Ford Focus sustained life-threatening injuries.

If you witnessed the crash, or saw someone flee the scene of the accident, you are encouraged to contact MPO T.J. Aicher at TAICHER@vbgov.com.

