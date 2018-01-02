WVEC
Va. Beach police seek witnesses of hit and run crash

Staff , WVEC 2:28 PM. EST January 02, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are asking witnesses of a serious hit and run crash to come forward. 

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on January 1 at the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. 

Police say it was a two car accident that involved a white Dodge Durango and a gray Ford Focus. The driver of the Durango reportedly ran away from the scene, while the driver of the Ford Focus sustained life-threatening injuries.

If you witnessed the crash, or saw someone flee the scene of the accident, you are encouraged to contact MPO T.J. Aicher at TAICHER@vbgov.com.

