Va. Beach ranks high on TripAdvisor's 'Best Beaches in the US' list

Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- TripAdvisor has named Virginia Beach as one of the best beaches in the country.

Resort City's beaches came in the 19th spot, with the summer months listed as the best time to visit.

The winners were based on reviews and ratings collected in a single year from TripAdvisor users worldwide.

Florida's Siesta Beach took the top spot in the U.S., while Baia do Sancho in Brazil was named as the best beach worldwide.

See TripAdvisor's full list here.

