Va. Beach road back open following barricade situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police say an "incident" has been resolved that had caused a road closure Wednesday morning.

The 1600 block of Flammarion Drive had been shut down between Old Dam Neck Road and Wellsford Drive. A viewer photo from the neighborhood showed a large police presence.

Police say that shortly after 7 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic situation. When officers arrived, a man would not come out of the home, which led to a brief barricade situation.

Eventually the man came out and the incident was declared safe. The roadway reopened at about 8:09.

No injuries are reported.

