The roof of the Virginia Beach SPCA shelter partially collapsed during the snow storm. (Photo: Brian Smith 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Snow pile-up made part of the Virginia Beach SPCA animal shelter's roof collapse on Saturday.

The damage happened in the supply room. No animals were injured.

Staff and volunteers are moving items out of the room, while taking care of the animals.

Shelter workers say they are mainly concerned with getting new supplies as they need to restock the room.