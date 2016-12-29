Va. Beach students knitted, donated scarves to homeless

(Photo: Virginia Beach City Public Schools)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of Thoroughgood Elementary School students made and donated 150 scarves for the homeless in Hampton Roads.

Students in Mrs. Fred Rivera's second grade class, Ms. Nicole DelGaudio's and Mrs. Laura Purvis's fifth grade classes partnered for the Problem Based Learning project.

They collected money, planned time and worked together to craft the scarves.

The scarves were delivered to the Homeless Shelter for Veterans, Samaritan House, Seton Youth Shelters, and Union Mission.