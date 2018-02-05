Va. Beach to decide how to spend FEMA funds

Flooding on Chancellor Dr. in the Windsor Woods neighborhood of Virginia Beach following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. (Photo: Rick Dillow)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Virginia Beach is weighing its options on how to spend federal dollars to improve one of its most flood-prone neighborhoods.

FEMA reimbursed the city nearly $5.3 million to help with flooding relief after 2016's Hurricane Matthew damaged house after house in Windsor Woods.

The city manager wants that money to go toward three pipe improvement projects in that neighborhood.

According to the report, those three projects would only be part of the solution. The city manager says in order to achieve full flood control, the city also needs to install a new pump station and dredge much of the area around lake Windsor.

The dredging is already underway, but construction on the pipe projects -- if the funding is approved -- would not start until 2020.

Windsor Woods FEMA Reimbursement Funds by 13News Now on Scribd

