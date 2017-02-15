WVEC
Close

Va. Beach woman arrested for posing as police officer to get drugs

Staff , WVEC 1:17 PM. EST February 15, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a woman following an incident where she obtained prescription drugs fraudulently by giving a false identity.

Maura Eddiani was arrested after this incident took place Dec. 13, 2016.

While attempting to get prescription drugs using a fake identity, Eddiani identified herself as a police officer verbally as a way to enhance her "character standing."

She was not wearing a uniform at the time, but only impersonated an officer to make herself seem more reliable, according to authorities.

Eddiani was charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and impersonating a police officer.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories