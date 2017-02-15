Va. Beach woman arrested for posing as police officer to get drugs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a woman following an incident where she obtained prescription drugs fraudulently by giving a false identity.
Maura Eddiani was arrested after this incident took place Dec. 13, 2016.
While attempting to get prescription drugs using a fake identity, Eddiani identified herself as a police officer verbally as a way to enhance her "character standing."
She was not wearing a uniform at the time, but only impersonated an officer to make herself seem more reliable, according to authorities.
Eddiani was charged with obtaining drugs by fraud and impersonating a police officer.
