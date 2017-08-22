Va. Beach woman pleads guilty to operating unlicensed daycare

Marlene Gail Rice (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Marlene Rice, 49, pled guilty to 11 counts of operating unlicensed daycare after a toddler was found dead at her home.

The child was found dead on August 15th, 2016. Investigators say Rice was operating the unlicensed daycare out of her home at the time of the death.

The Commonwealth originally charged Rice with Child Abuse/Neglect.

After reviewing the autopsy report, which stated that the 4-month-old's cause of death is sudden unexplained infant death, prosecutors say they did not have sufficient evidence to connect Rice to the baby's death.

During the preliminary hearing back in 2016, four witnesses took the stand.

During the hearing, a detective testified that Ms. Rice told him she fed the baby, put her down for a nap in a pack and play, then later when she went to check on her, the baby was unresponsive. The detective said Rice picked the baby up, ran downstairs, set her down on the floor then called 91. Dispatchers talked her through CPR, but the baby died.

Rice's sentencing death is set for November 21, 2017.

