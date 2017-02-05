Vehicle accident causes road closure in Virginia Beach

Va. Beach Police (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police report a vehicle accident caused power lines to go down Sunday morning.

Indian River Road is currently closed between Elbow Road and Kentucky Derby Drive as crews work to repair the downed lines.

Indian River Rd closed between Elbow Rd & Kentucky Derby Dr due to downed power lines caused by accident @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 5, 2017

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the accident and if anyone was injured.

Stay with 13News Now for updates on this story.

(© 2017 WVEC)