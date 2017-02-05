WVEC
Vehicle accident causes road closure in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 1:09 PM. EST February 05, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police report a vehicle accident caused power lines to go down Sunday morning.

Indian River Road is currently closed between Elbow Road and Kentucky Derby Drive as crews work to repair the downed lines.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the accident and if anyone was injured.

Stay with 13News Now for updates on this story.

