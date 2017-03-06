WVEC
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to host job fair

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 8:25 PM. EST March 06, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be hosting a job fair later this month. 

The event will be held at Landstown Middle School on March 25. 

It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1:30 p.m. 

Interviews will be conducted on site, but those interested should fill out an application in advice. 

The amphitheater will be hiring for seasonal part-time positions including:

  • Security
  • Ushers
  • Ticket takers
  • Cleaning crew
  • Parking lot attendants
  • Production Personnel
  • More

If you are interested in a position with the amphitheater, check out their open positions here.

For questions about the job fair, or any open positions, call (757) 368-3000. 

