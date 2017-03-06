Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to host job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be hosting a job fair later this month.
The event will be held at Landstown Middle School on March 25.
It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1:30 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on site, but those interested should fill out an application in advice.
The amphitheater will be hiring for seasonal part-time positions including:
- Security
- Ushers
- Ticket takers
- Cleaning crew
- Parking lot attendants
- Production Personnel
- More
If you are interested in a position with the amphitheater, check out their open positions here.
For questions about the job fair, or any open positions, call (757) 368-3000.
