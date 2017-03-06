Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to host job fair

Farm Bureau Live underwent a name change, and is now called the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be hosting a job fair later this month.

The event will be held at Landstown Middle School on March 25.

It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1:30 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted on site, but those interested should fill out an application in advice.

The amphitheater will be hiring for seasonal part-time positions including:

Security

Ushers

Ticket takers

Cleaning crew

Parking lot attendants

Production Personnel

More

If you are interested in a position with the amphitheater, check out their open positions here.

For questions about the job fair, or any open positions, call (757) 368-3000.

