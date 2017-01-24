Violent crime up 10 percent in Virginia Beach

Scene of the robbery at a Virginia Beach grocery store Friday night (Photo: Bedelia Burris-McGrath)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A presentation put together by the Virginia Beach Police Department shows the amount of violent crime in the city rose by 10 percent in 2016 when compared to the previous calendar year.

The types of crime that the department categorizes as "violent" are homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

(Photo: City of Virginia Beach)

There were increases in all four categories except for Robbery. There, the number of crimes fell by five.

Property Crime, which includes Burglary, Larceny, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Arson, decreased by 1.9 percent in 2016 when compared to 2015.

The police department said that officers responded to 178,929 calls for service from people, nearly 5,500 more than the previous year.

Incidents in which police officers used force was 622, up less than one quarter of a percentage point.

The number of citizen complaints was 63, with 15 of those related to use-of-force incidents.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera is expected to present the statistics to the city council Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police Department Crime Stats Presentation by 13News Now on Scribd

