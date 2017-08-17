Virginia Aquarium officials excavate sea turtle nest in Va. Beach

Researchers from the "Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center" went live on Facebook while they excavated a nest of baby sea turtles. (Photo: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Researchers from the "Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center" went live on Facebook while they excavated a nest of baby sea turtles.

They do excavations to get a better idea of the number of turtles hatching along our coast.

One aquarium staffer says the nest they just monitored had hatched over the weekend, but they excavated in Thursday to check if there were any remaining newborns.

If there were any left in their nest, ghost crabs could have come down and taken them after some time.

The turtles then head to the ocean and then ride the Gulf Stream down to the Caribbean. The Gulf Stream is about 60 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

© 2017 WVEC-TV