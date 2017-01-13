Virginia Beach, Chesapeake among 'Happiest Cities in the US'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A newly released study found that two Hampton Roads are home to more happy people than most other cities in the country.
Job resource website Zippia used the following criteria to rank the cities:
- Being well educated
- Having a job
- A short commute to work
- Low cost of living
- Having a family
- Owning a home
- The poverty rate
Their findings put Chesapeake in the 9th spot out of the whole country Meanwhile, Virginia Beach came in as number 8.
Do you agree?
