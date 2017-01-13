Virginia Beach, Chesapeake among 'Happiest Cities in the US'

Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A newly released study found that two Hampton Roads are home to more happy people than most other cities in the country.

Job resource website Zippia used the following criteria to rank the cities:

Being well educated

Having a job

A short commute to work

Low cost of living

Having a family

Owning a home

The poverty rate

Their findings put Chesapeake in the 9th spot out of the whole country Meanwhile, Virginia Beach came in as number 8.

Do you agree?

