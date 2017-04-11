Virginia Beach, Chesapeake crews work to put out fire at landfill

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Chesapeake Fire & Rescue worked to put out a trash fire at the Hampton Roads Landfill Tuesday night.

Art Kohn with VBFD said the fire was contained to the landfill which is located off Centerville Turnpike and Jake Sears Road. Kohn added that the fire did not pose a threat to people who live near the landfill, but he said people could see smoke rising north or northwest of the landfill.

Crews brought in heavy equipment in an effort to smother the fire which Kohn said could burn for a long time.

The call about the fire came around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

