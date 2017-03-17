Virginia Beach death described as suspicious

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating the death of a man in Virginia Beach on Friday morning.
At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Oldwick Court, where they found a dead adult man.
The Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating, and detectives are currently speaking with a person of interest.
No other information is available at this time.
