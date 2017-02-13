Virginia Beach EMS to get new home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thanks to a recent City Council vote, the Virginia Beach EMS is soon getting a new home.

The vote approved the purchase of a $3.5 million facility that once housed an adult learning center.

For years, the Virginia Beach EMS department has been working separately. The training facility is currently on Birdneck Rd. while the headquarters is located on Victory Ln.

This new, centralized facility will not only provide employees and volunteers more convenience, but it could also attract more volunteers.

Over time, more volunteers will mean more helping hands on the ambulances and the EMS is hoping this will mean more lives saved.

"The efficiencies are just going to be incredible. We'll be able to get more done, faster," said Bruce Nedlka, the division chief.

The project is expected to start this summer.

