Virginia Beach Fire Dept. assists with storm cleanup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Mike Mingo woke up to his wife's screams.

“The roof started sucking, all of the insulation on the top was coming down,” said Mingo.

Mingo’s home was one of a dozen homes condemned after the tornado hit Virginia Beach on Friday.

“That’s exactly what it feels like, a movie. And you just can’t believe it’s happening,” said Mingo.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department visited neighborhoods that sustained the most damage, including the Rock Creek neighborhood.

Firefighters conducted wellness checks and assessed damage left behind by the storm.

“Many of these structures, because they’ve been damaged to the point that they have, there’s no power, no water in there. So we’re trying to make sure people have what they need,” said VBFD Spokesperson Art Kohn.

According to the fire department’s latest damage assessment: 50 homes were damaged, 25 homes sustained moderate damage and 12 homes were condemned.

