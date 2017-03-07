Virginia Beach gives go-ahead on new hotel financing

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Developers have gotten the green light to borrow more money for the Cavalier property.

It means a third hotel is coming to the Oceanfront's North End, but it does come with a catch: the project must also get help from the city and state.

City Council will be discussing it at their meeting Tuesday night, where they will discuss the extra $6.5 million approved by the Virginia Beach Development Authority.

That's on top of $18 million borrowed to restore the Cavalier Hotel, and build a Marriott across the street.

The money will be used to build an Embassy Suites to attract more conferences.

