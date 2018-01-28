WVEC
Virginia Beach home damaged after accidental grease fire

Staff , WVEC 9:18 AM. EST January 28, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An accidental grease fire on a stove caused heavy damage to the kitchen, attic and adjacent rooms in a Virginia Beach home Saturday afternoon. 

Crews responded to the fire in the 2900 block of Dubois Place just before 3 p.m. 

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said everyone living inside, including three dogs and a cat, made it out safely. 

